Oyintiloye tasks APC National Chairman on Anambra, Ekiti, Osun Guber Polls

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the APC in Osun state, has urged the newly elected chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to develop winning strategies for the upcoming Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun governorship elections.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

While congratulating Yilwatda on his election, the APC chieftain said that the off-cycle governorship elections in the three states before the 2027 general elections are crucial and a must-win.

Oyintiloye, who described the new APC chairman as a man of impeccable character and integrity, said that he should display his prowess by ensuring that the party secures a landslide victory in the governorship elections.

He also urged Yilwatda to continue in the path of his predecessor by ensuring that more political leaders and members from the opposition parties join the APC for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the new Chairman would achieve success in the upcoming polls by working with the state chapters to design strategies that will be good for their peculiar situations to achieve success.

Oyintiloye said that Yilwatda should continue to sustain the agenda of the party through good policy formation and proper integration of critical stakeholders at all stages of strategic plans down to execution.

According to him, this will assist the party in achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, also urged Yilwatda to continue to sustain a cordial relationship with the government in power and Nigerians, by working with the state chapters to rally the people behind policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The new national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, is coming in with a lot of experience and with fresh vigor needed to drive our party going into the 2027 general elections

“His emergence is an indication that APC has eggheads with the right approach and ready-made responses to different situations.

“The manner in which he emerged was an indication that we are bright people who can effectively manage our affairs as a party in power.

“Prof. Yilwatda has a serious job on his hands, and I am sure he is aware of this. “Off-cycle elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states are around the corner before the 2027 general elections.

“He should work closely with the state chapters to design a winning formula that will work for their various states.

“The leadership of the party at the state levels must have first-hand information and be fully involved in the planning and execution of strategies.

“The three elections must be won, and that tempo must be sustained going into the 2027 polls,” he said.

He also appealed to the chairman to ensure that dedicated and committed members of the party are adequately rewarded for them to have a sense of belonging.

He, however, emphasised the need for the APC to strengthen internal democracy within its fold to protect the current members and manage the defectors to avoid implosion.

Oyintiloye also said that those defecting to APC should not be allowed to displace loyal party members who had labored to build the party over the years.