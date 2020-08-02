How U.S. politics is threatening the future of the world?

By Uche Chris

An international fire-storm broke out last week over the effective treatment of COVID-19 with Hydroxy chloroquine, zinc and Zithromax involving a “Nigerian” as it was initially reported, Pastor, Dr. Stella Immanuel. Although it turned out that she is not a Nigerian but Nigeria-educated Cameroonian, it still does not diminish the import and significance of her being linked to Nigeria; and more importantly, the fact that she is a deliverance pastor of controversial pedigree or reputation.

On Friday another Congressional testimony took place with the three U.S. top medical and health administrators in attendance. They are the much maligned Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of Centre for Disease Control, CDC, and Admiral (Dr.) Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, fielding questions from the House committee members. It was such a frustrating experience for an objective viewer as partisanship obscure the scientific truth the world needs.

Tragically, the members were divided along party affiliations on all the issues under inquiry, such as school reopening, public gathering, wearing of masks, testing, with each side quoting scientific authorities to support their positions, which raises questions about the integrity of science that had previously stood man in good stead. The medical and health experts cut pitiable sights in their struggle to maintain balance between partisanship and scientific objectivity.

We should all be concerned about this development because there is so much at stake; indeed, the very existence of mankind could be at risk, if the evolving conspiracy theories continue. What is really troubling relates to the fact that in all this political squabble the society is not any better; rather, this raging controversy leaves most people more confused and continues to threaten the lives of millions of people across the world. The authenticity or validity of each side is not the issue but their apparent politicisation and growing fascination with conspiracy theories, in a subject as critical and life-affecting as science and health.

Present day civilization, with all the comforts; conveniences, pleasure, security, medical services etc are the product of science. It is science that put man in the moon, under the water, and in the air; brought about the most complex surgeries, such as Siamese twins separation and organ transplants.

Without science, the world would still be primitive, with low life expectancy, and a great part of the universe with its abundant resources still undiscovered and unexplored. Life generally will definitely not be exactly what it is today. So science plays a very important role in the existence and survival of not only human being but the plant earth. For instance, it is science that is leading the global campaign against Green-house effect and the protection of the environment which faces extinction.

Conspiracy theories and controversies are not new to science; but as an exact subject, science commands the greatest level of confidence and integrity in its outcomes because of the obvious possibility of its replication under similar conditions. This is important to ensure that its results are widely and generally accepted and utilized for the greater good of society. Without this confidence and level of acceptance, it would be hard convincing people to use it.

But conspiracy theory has presented the world with a situation where people will continue to die in their thousands while “scientists” squabble over the efficacy of Covid-19 treatment, and the uncertain fate of the likely vaccines. Politics and science do not mix and the propensity by some leaders to politicised everything in pursuit of power is unfortunate. For the U.S. as a society, this is the worst legacy this present president will bequeath to it – the relativity of science, which began with his opposition to global warming.

Is science perfect? Not exactly! Are controversies and conspiracy theories new? Never! They are all part of life and therefore, inevitable. In Diet for a New America, How food choices affect your health…, John Robbins, in a 1987 bestseller, describes in great details how the commercial health sector, including medical and pharmaceutical companies, are in bed with the scientific community to further their profit interest to the detriment of public health and wellbeing. Robbins is an heir to a family that owns the third largest dairy company in America.

He writes: “It was back in 1915 that the dairy farmers founded the National Dairy Council, for the express purpose of educating the public about the importance of drinking milk and consuming dairy products. At that time, nutritionists and teachers knew the Dairy Council had a vested interest in getting children to drink their milk, but they didn’t mind… and they teachers were glad to have the materials. The result was that the Dairy Council became the nation’s de factor nutrition educator… So, ‘drink three glasses of milk a day’ became one of the four standard concepts”.

This culture has been dubiously perpetuated and perpetrated with the complicity of their “scientists” who, directly or through consultancy, are in the employ of the companies. According to him, there is evidence that the incidence of prostate cancer is highly correlated with the consumption of fat, which comes mainly from dairy products. Also the companies and their scientists insist that the body needs over 28 percent protein for effective functioning; while in actual fact it needs only eight percent for adults and less than 18 percent for children. The excess is passed out as waste from the body – and money in their pockets!

The most vicious and virulent of this commercial interest in science comes from the cancer society, which is the richest and strongest health lobby group in the U.S. So this interest and conspiracy theory is there; but when it concerns a global pandemic that is still evolving, then there is considerable reason to worry. Now, if the stated drugs have been effective, why has the death rate continued to rise in spite of its usage by the entire world? Countries that fared better in this fight were not on the basis of the drugs, but on the recommended practices, which reduces the incidence of infection.

Most doctors and scientists globally have not disputed the occasional usefulness of the drug-combination; they only question its universal application as a definite treatment and cure for it in all cases. What then, is conspiratorial and political about this, except that President Trump cares only for his reelection bid; and not the future of the world? It is unlikely that the said commercial interest of pharmaceutical firms has untrammeled control of the entire world; China, Russia and India, are not lackeys of the U.S.

As a consumer nation of everything under the sun, including science, we are in peril of our lives given the social, political and religious divide in the country. Remember, the wild polio vaccine controversy in Nigeria which was rejected by some northern states including Kano at the expense of about 170,000 children’s lives. An 84 year old Nigerian in New York told me that Americans’ stubborn obsession with freedom and divisive politics are their major undoing in the fight.

Given the misguided conspiracy theory that links Microsoft billionaire founder, Mr. Bill Gates, and the quest for a Covid 19 vaccine to the antichrist agenda, it is a further cause for anxiety due to our gullibility and false religiosity. The controversy is unnecessary because if the drug- combination works, it does not stop anybody using it even with a vaccine. The push to make the vaccine compulsory, as the National Assembly planned to do, is what should be resisted; people should be given the choice.

It is time, therefore, for the scientific community, as diverse and divided as it may be, including the WHO, which President has demonized and defunded, to rise up against this threat to save humankind, because its real danger is not in the present controversy but the future of any treatment or vaccine that may eventually be developed, without which there may never be an end to the pandemic, come what may.