A feast of ideas and experiential knowledge awaits participants Sunday 13 September as two experts in integrated marketing communication take the stage at the Jacksonites Webinar on Communication Trends.

Lead presenters are Mr Charles Monwuba, managing director of AdValue Limited, and Mrs Olayemi Nwobodo, Managing Consultant of Waien Communications Consult.

They will share their experiences and key learnings from years of managing their firms. The topic is “Challenges and opportunities in managing midsized IMC agencies”.

The Jacksonites Webinar on Communication Trends is a platform for discourses on a broad range of issues in communication. The Jacksonites Alumni Association of the Department of Mass Communication. University of Nigeria, Nsukka runs it.

Previous speakers have included Prof Pat Utomi on “Do the media set or mirror the agenda?” as well as Current outlook on media effects theories. Mr Nn’Emeka Maduegbuna, chairman of public relations firm C&F Porter Novelli and Dr Marcel Mbamalu, Group News Editor of The Guardian, discussed “Two professions, one ethical question: interrogating cash for coverage syndrome among journalists and public relations practitioners”.

The webinar holds from 2 pm and is open to persons interested in integrated marketing communication, business management as well as small and medium scale enterprise management.

The platform is Zoom, with Meeting ID of 89334151796 and passcode of 725269.

Dr Chidiebere Nwachukwu of the department of mass communication, UNN, said the organisers of the Jacksonites Webinar on Communication Trends have lined up other exciting topics and speakers over for the next six months.