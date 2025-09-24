Connect with us

Ex-Nasarawa deputy governor, Solomon Ewuga, dies
Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and ex-Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga, has died. He passed away on Tuesday.

Ewuga, a seasoned politician and lawyer, was a prominent figure in Nasarawa politics for decades. He served as deputy governor under Abdullahi Adamu and later represented Nasarawa North in the Senate.

In December 2023, he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing alignment with the ruling party’s vision.

Until his death, Ewuga remained an influential voice in Nasarawa’s political landscape and a respected elder statesman.

