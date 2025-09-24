United Capital Group on Monday held a solemn memorial service in honour of six colleagues who died in the fire incident that engulfed Afriland Towers, the company’s Lagos headquarters, on September 16.

The service, which took place at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew regulators, industry leaders, clients, partners, and members of the wider business community. Viewing centres were also set up in Abuja and Port Harcourt, while the event was streamed live for well-wishers abroad.

In his tribute, Group CEO, Peter Ashade, led the gathering in a moment of silence before delivering an emotional address. He recalled personal memories of each of the deceased and offered words of encouragement to their families and colleagues.

Tony Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, also spoke at the service, expressing his condolences and reaffirming the unity and resilience of the United Capital and Heirs Holdings family.

The ceremony featured moving tributes from family members, friends, and colleagues, while Pastor Ituah Ighodalo delivered a message of hope and comfort. A soulful performance by singer Timi Dakolo further deepened the solemn atmosphere.

Attendees described the memorial as a dignified occasion that honoured the lives and contributions of the departed. United Capital noted that though the pain of the loss remains profound, the memories and impact of the deceased would continue to inspire all who knew them.