Former speaker urges unity, excellence among Yewa indigenes

Indigenes of Yewa communities have been charged to remain good ambassadors of excellence in their professional endeavours and to promote unity and progress among themselves.

The call was made by a former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly and current Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekunmbi, during the official unveiling of the Grand Ayetoro City Club and the launch of a ₦250 million clubhouse project in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Adekunmbi commended the members of the club for their uniqueness and collective spirit, urging them to prioritise the social and economic growth of Yewa communities.

Delivering a lecture titled “Togetherness We Rise: Building Community through Fellowship and Service”, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Management and Science, Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Prof. Jendele Hungbo, emphasised that unity is the key ingredient in building a community capable of achieving social, educational, and political growth.

Prof. Hungbo advised members of the club to work together and speak with one voice for the greater good of humanity, stressing that Ayetoro indigenes must remain conscious of their identity while contributing meaningfully in their respective professions.

Also speaking, the pioneer president of the club, Hon. Morakinyo Akinleye, explained that the association was established with the goal of ensuring members contribute to the growth and sustainability of both the community and the state.

He noted that the club comprises indigenes of Ayetoro by either paternal or maternal lineage, with a shared vision of transforming the community and creating opportunities for development.