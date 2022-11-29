Man shares new photos of abandoned baby he rescued in Enugu

A law graduate, Benkingsley Nwashara, has posted new photos of a two-year-old girl he rescued after she was abandoned by her mentally-ill mother in Agabani town, Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Nwashara shared photos he took of the child when he rescued her, as well as a recent photo of the two of them via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said he saw the child sitting helplessly on the street on June 15, while returning from a late-night party with some friends, and that when he asked about the child, he was told that she belonged to a mentally-ill woman who lived in the area and had been there for about days without any help.

Sharing the latest update about the child’s welfare, he captioned the pictures, “How it was vs How it’s going. You can’t tell me that God is not faithful.”