A veteran journalist and former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh, has died at 81.

Momoh died at exactly 5pm on Monday after a brief illness.

Momoh was the national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the parties that were merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momoh had also served as the chairman, media and publicity, of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

He would have turned 82 on April 27.