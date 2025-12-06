Ex-Army Chief Yahaya, ex-AGF Malami Reject Terror-Financing Claims, Say Allegations Are Malicious, Politically Driven

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have both dismissed recent allegations linking them to terrorism financing, describing the claims as false, malicious, and politically motivated.

Yahaya: Allegation Is a Vendetta, ‘Baseless and Entirely Untrue’

Yahaya, reacting to an allegation credited to retired Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi and published by Sahara Reporters, said the claim that he had ties to suspected terror financiers was “spurious, baseless and entirely untrue.”

In a statement issued on his behalf by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the former army chief said that at no point in his military career—before, during or after his service as Chief of Army Staff, did he have any link to individuals associated with terrorism financing or activities that undermine national security.

He accused Ali-Keffi of pursuing a “personal vendetta” stemming from disciplinary actions taken against him while in service, insisting the publication was malicious and devoid of credible evidence.

Yahaya also criticised Sahara Reporters for publishing the allegation without verification, calling it irresponsible and damaging to public confidence.

“These allegations run contrary to Gen. Yahaya’s impeccable service record, professional integrity and lifelong commitment to the defence of Nigeria,” the statement said.

He demanded an immediate retraction from Ali-Keffi and Sahara Reporters, warning of legal action if the claims are not withdrawn.

Malami: Claims Are Misleading, Speculative and Politically Engineered

Similarly, former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) dismissed insinuations linking him to terrorism financing, describing them as misleading, unfounded and politically motivated.

Malami, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023, said he was alarmed by a publication that included his name among alleged terror financiers, insisting the report was “mischievous, speculative and damaging.”

He noted that throughout his public career, he had never been accused, invited, interrogated or investigated by any local or international security agency for any terrorism-related offence.

According to him, the retired military officer cited in the report had clearly stated he was not accusing Malami or any other named individuals of sponsoring terrorism—a clarification he said was buried under a sensational and misleading headline.

“Terrorism financing is a grave crime. Any attempt to associate an individual with it must be grounded in verifiable facts, not conjecture or guilt by association,” Malami said.

He highlighted key reforms he led as AGF, including:

Establishment of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) as an independent body;

Passage of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022;

Passage of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Malami noted that these reforms strengthened Nigeria’s anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing framework and contributed to the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

“These independent international assessments contradict any suggestion that those leading such reforms were colluding with or protecting terror financiers,” he said.

He warned against sensational media reporting capable of eroding public trust in security institutions and emphasised that he would not hesitate to pursue legal action against any publication that misrepresents his record or impugns his integrity.

Both men reaffirmed their commitment to Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, stressing that the national effort should be guided by truth, responsibility and patriotism—not propaganda or politically motivated falsehoods.