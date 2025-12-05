Connect with us

Published

46 minutes ago

on

Wike breaks silence on Rivers defections, says lawmakers ‘free to leave’ as PDP crisis deepens

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday reacted to the mass defection of 17 Rivers State House of Assembly members to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the development as “unfortunate” but within the lawmakers’ constitutional rights.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting an ongoing interchange project connecting Maitama, Gishiri, Jahi and Gwarimpa in Abuja, Wike said the legislators were free to exit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that internal divisions within the party made their departure legally permissible.

“The party is fully factionalised. And the requirement of the Constitution is that when a party is factionalised, they are allowed to leave,” he said, adding that his camp would continue to work with the 10 lawmakers who remained in the PDP.

“Sixteen or 17 have left out of 27. We still have a good number… we will continue to work together.”

Wike, however, insisted he had no prior knowledge of the defections. “They never told me, but they have a right,” he said.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, the former Rivers governor urged the party leadership to resolve its lingering crisis.
“I’m still in the PDP. I’ve told the party to put its house in order… if you don’t, it’s the party that will lose. Those who have remained, we’ll continue to work together.”

Earlier on Friday, Speaker Martins Amaewhule led 16 other lawmakers in announcing their defection during plenary, citing divisions within the PDP. Amaewhule also pledged support for President Bola Tinubu, saying the President “means well for the country.”

