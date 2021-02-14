BINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has finally spoken out against rising ethnic tension in the country, promising that his government will protect all ethnic and religious groups.

The president had come under criticisms for failing to address the nation amid rising tension across the country over violent crimes committed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Notably, ethnic crisis between Yoruba and Hausa has been brewing in Ibadan, Oyo State, since Thursday, following alleged stabbing to death of a Yoruba cobbler by an Hausa cart pusher.

There are also rumours of individuals in some Northern states plotting to attack Southern businesses and individuals in the region, to “send a strong message to Southerners.”

But Buhari who took to Twitter to respond to brewing tension on Sunday, said his government will not allow any ethnic or religious groups to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

“Our government will protect all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria, whether majority or minority, in line with our responsibility under the constitution. We will not allow any ethnic or religious groups to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups,” Buhari said in a statement via his twitter handle, @MBuhari.

“I appeal to religious and traditional leaders, as well as Governors and other elected leaders across the country, to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.”