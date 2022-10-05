Ethiopia govt scraps visa on arrival for Nigerians

The government of Ethiopia has scrapped visas-on-arrival for Nigerians with immediate effect.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government said travellers would need to obtain their visas at its embassy in Abuja before embarking on any trip to the country.

The development comes barely two weeks after Ethiopian Airlines emerged as the core investor in Nigeria Air — the country’s national carrier — with 49 percent shareholding.

“Please, be informed that effective immediately, no more visas on arrival for Nigerian citizens,” the email reads in part.

The embassy did not say what prompted the decision to cancel visa-on-arrival for the Nigerians.

It, however, said the new policy did not affect passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa.

“Passengers having a layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, etc., are not affected by the ban and do not need a transit visa for their trips,” it added.

Ethiopia also mandated Nigerians entering its country and 42 other African countries to produce their yellow fever vaccination cards at any of its borders.

The ccountries include Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritania and Niger.

Others are Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Togo, South Sudan, Uganda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.