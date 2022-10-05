Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has received his bid to buy Twitter Inc, after pulling out of an a agreement to acquire the social media company.

Musk had earlier walked away from the $44 billion acquisition deal, landing to a legal battle with Twitter.

In a recent development, Elon Musk agreed to settle the promised deal.

According to CNet, Elon Musk made the surprising turnaround via a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk, who has been raising concerns over the bots on Twitter, has this time perplexed his followers as he pitched the idea of launching another application that he named “everything app”.

However, on his official Twitter page, Elon Musk said, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” but did not clarify what he means or what was his intention behind the social media post.