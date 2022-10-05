Buhari appoints Adepoju Sunday as postmaster-general of Nigeria 

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has appointed Adepoju Sunday, a former house of representatives member, as the postmaster-general of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The appointment was announced in a statement on Wednesday by Uwa Suleiman, spokesperson of Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy.

According to Suleiman, the appointment was sequel to a recommendation made to the president by Pantami.

The minister’s spokesperson said Sunday would serve for an initial term of five years.

“The appointment of the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect,” she said.

In September, Bulus Yakubu was appointed to act as postmaster-general following the suspension of Ismail Adewusi who was suspended on allegations of financial misappropriation.

Sunday represented Ibarapa East/Ido federal constituency of Oyo state. He served two terms in the house, first; between 2011 and 2015, and secondly; between 2015 and 2019.