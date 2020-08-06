Adebayo Obajemu

Eterna Plc on August 4th, 2020 released its 2020 half year financial report, which showed that the company dipped in its Profit after Tax for the period by 159.33% to settle at a loss of N66.6 million from the previous PAT of N112.2 million recorded in 2019.

The company’s scorecard revealed a declined revenue by 81.69% to stand at N28.518 billion from N155.767 billion recorded in the preceding period of 2019.

The earnings per share was down by over 159% from previous period’s N0.09 to current period deficit of N0.05.

The current period’s PE Ratio is at -39.18x; while the earnings yield stands at -2.55% with a reference stock price of N2.00 at August 4th, 2020.