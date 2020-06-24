Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined by 0.02% to settle at 24,750.06 points from the previous of 24,753.92 points on Monday.

Market Capitalisation closed at N12.911 trillion, down by 0.02% from the previous close of N12.913, thereby shedding N2 billion.

An aggregate of 167.95 million units of shares were traded in 3,784 deals, valued at N1.55 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 9 equities gained while 23 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UAC Properties led other percentage gainers with 7.69% growth, closing at N0.98 from the previous close of N0.91

Transcorp and Oando among other gainers also grew their share prices by 2.86% and 2.04% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Unity Bank led other price decliners as it shed 10% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

Dangote Sugar, Ikeja Hotel and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.85%, 9.57% and 9.35% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Japaul Oil traded 25 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N6.65 million.First Bank of Nigeria Holdings traded 12.05 million units of its shares in 212 deals, valued at N63.24 million.Guaranty Trust Bank traded about 11.17 million units of its shares in 270 deals, valued at N253.46 million