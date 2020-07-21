The All-share index of the Nigerian equity market dipped 0.40 per cent Tuesday to close at 24,174.45 basis points being 95.13 basis points lower than Monday’s 24,269.58.

The Market capitalization of equities dropped by N5 billion to close at N12.61 trillion as against N12.66 trillion on Monday.

A total of 304.18 million shares worth N3.3billion were exchanged in 3500 deals as the market recorded 14 gainers and 10 losers.

Nigerian Breweries led the gainers to close at N31.00k after a gain of N1.00. Other top gainers include MTN Nigeria which gained N1.00 to close at N119.00k and Vitafoam which gained N0.42k to close at N5.75k.

On the flip side, Dangote Cement led the losers’ chart as it lost N4.00 to close at N122.00. Next was CAP which lost N1.70k to close at N18.95k then International Brewery lost N0.35k to close at N3.45k per share.

FBN holdings dominated activity chart trading 82,200 million shares worth N407.6 million followed by Custodian with 30.286 million shares worth N146.9 million.