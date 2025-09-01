Enugu 2025 NBA Convention: Nigerian Lawyers fail to address critical national issues

The first ominous sign that the much-talked-about annual convention of Nigerian lawyers, aptly tagged Enugu 2025, would be a mixed grill was when the event was suddenly relocated from its original venue in Rivers State.

It was revealed that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) decided to pull out of oil-rich Rivers State due to the political crisis stemming from the conflict between former governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara. Following the relocation to Enugu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory sharply criticized the NBA leadership, urging them to refund the hundreds of millions of naira already committed by the Rivers State Government under Governor Fubara.

Eventually, the legal community settled for Enugu as the new venue for the 2025 convention. Yet, the drama continued. Former Head of State, retired General Olusegun Obasanjo, who was slated to chair the occasion, failed to attend.

In his opening address, NBA President Afam Osigwe, SAN, urged lawyers to always stand for truth, justice, and fairness. He challenged his colleagues to embrace unity, peace, and love, reminding them that lawyers remain the conscience of the nation.

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, echoed this sentiment, stressing that lawyers must take the lead in defending citizens’ social, economic, and political rights. In his paper, Falana emphasized the need for the NBA to uphold the constitution, promote constitutionalism, and support practices that strengthen national security.

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, delivered a scathing critique of the Federal Government’s handling of fuel subsidy removal. While acknowledging the policy as sound in theory, she described its execution as reckless, resulting in prolonged socio-economic hardship since 2023. She urged lawyers to leverage their legal knowledge to hold the government accountable, particularly on economic policies.

Another notable presentation came from Usman Sule, SAN, who captivated the audience with his call for urgent electoral reforms. He argued that the current Electoral Act must be reviewed to ensure future elections reflect the will of the people.

Falana reinforced this point with a powerful assertion:

“A nation that is free from bullets but not from hunger, disease, joblessness, squalor, or illiteracy is not secure. It is merely quiet.”

Advertisement

He condemned the worsening security situation in Nigeria and blamed both federal and state governments for their failure to stem the tide of kidnappings, killings, and other forms of criminality.

Ezekwesili also took aim at President Bola Tinubu’s declaration on May 29, 2023, that “the subsidy is gone,” describing it as a performative act rather than a well-considered economic policy.

“I am glad you are here to listen to me. Perhaps you may not invite me again after today,” she said. “But I must say this: you represent the very heartbeat of professionalism in our country. In any society, we must not laugh off or trivialize the difficult conditions in which we find ourselves.”

In his paper titled “Rethinking Political Questions” under the convention’s theme “Stand Out, Stand Tall”, Sule explored the tension between the constitutional principle of non-justiciability and the growing demand for internal democracy within political parties. He expressed concern that several provisions in the amended 1999 Constitution are considered non-justiciable, meaning they cannot be enforced by the courts. He called on the NBA to lead the charge for constitutional reforms.

Imo-based lawyer, Chinedu Agu, commended his colleagues and praised Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for his laudable projects over the past two years.

However, Uche Nwoko offered a more critical perspective, lamenting the complicity of some Nigerian lawyers in undermining the nation’s democratic fabric.

“Nigerian lawyers are joining politicians in destroying the country rather than building it,” he said. “I refer to both the Bar and the Bench because judges are lawyers. It’s like comparing a Reverend Father and a Bishop – the Bishop is still a priest. We must fight to end impunity in the judiciary.”

An estimated 20,000 lawyers attended the week-long 2025 NBA Convention in Enugu.