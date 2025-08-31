Dangote Group mourns Phyna’s sister, Ruth Otabor, promises continued support 

The Dangote Group has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mrs. Ruth Otabor, sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Ijeoma “Phyna” Otabor, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident involving one of the company’s trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

Otabor passed away on Sunday, August 31, after battling for her life for more than two weeks.

She was reportedly hit by a truck on August 13, near Auchi Polytechnic, just days after graduating from the institution. The impact of the crash crushed one of her legs, sparking outrage on social media and igniting calls for justice under the trending hashtag #JusticeForRuth.

In a statement issued by the company on Sunday, the Dangote Group said it had covered all medical expenses and provided support to the family since the incident occurred. The firm disclosed that arrangements had been made to fly the victim to India for advanced treatment, pending medical clearance, before she passed on.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State,” the statement read. “Since the accident, our officials and insurance partners have been by her side, covering all financial and medical costs and supporting her family. Sadly, despite these efforts and Ruth’s brave fight to live, we lost her today.”

The company reiterated its commitment to safety and accountability, pledging to strengthen internal systems to prevent similar tragedies. “At Dangote Group, safety, accountability, and compassion remain at the core of our operations. We remain committed to supporting those affected in moments of tragedy. May God grant her mercy and eternal rest,” the statement added.

The accident, which drew nationwide attention, has triggered renewed calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations and improved training for heavy-duty vehicle drivers in Nigeria.