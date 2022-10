Nigeria’s Enoch Nwali, on won the 14th edition of the African scrabble championship which held in Lusaka, Zambia.

Nwali defeated Wellington Jighere, his closest rival and compatriot, in a tightly contested round 31, to win the title for the first time.

The victory came barely 24 hours after Nigeria took over the political affairs of scrabble in Africa as Adekoyejo Adegbesan was elected President of the Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA) after he defeated the incumbent Muhamed Kamara.