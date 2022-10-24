Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in January

English top side, Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window.

However, the Portuguese forward will sit down for talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday, SunSport reports.

The 37-year-old caused fury last Wednesday when he refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham.

He then walked down the tunnel and left Old Trafford before the full-time whistle blew.

He was slapped with a ban by Ten Hag – forcing him to sit out of weekend’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and fined £720,000.

SunSport revealed Ronaldo may well have played his last game for the Red Devils after burning bridges with any remaining allies at the club.

Ronaldo is under contract until the end of the season, but the Mirror report United are keen to get him off the books as soon as possible.

However, that relies on the Red Devils finding a club who want to stump up the money for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner – although Chelsea are reportedly considering a swoop.

SunSport reported that it would cost the Old Trafford side £10million to rip up his contract early due to his mammoth £360,000-a-week wages.

Ten Hag wants to see evidence of genuine remorse and an apology before allowing Ronaldo to rejoin first-team training.

The pair are set to sit down for a meeting to discuss the next steps.