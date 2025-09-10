The Coalition of Civil Society for Energy Reform has warned against a relapse into the era of chronic fuel scarcity that once crippled Nigeria’s economy and social life.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group’s convener, Malam Awaal Dairu, expressed confidence that the reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olufemi Ojulari, were positioning the corporation as a symbol of national pride and global competitiveness.

Dairu urged the President to sustain his support for Ojulari, noting that his leadership has already begun to restore public trust in NNPCL and reposition it as a transparent and efficient institution capable of delivering value to Nigerians.

He cautioned that efforts by detractors to undermine the reforms must be resisted, stressing that any reversal would embolden corrupt actors, erode investor confidence, and roll back progress.

“Gone are the days of favouritism and ‘briefcase portfolio companies’ being handed contracts. Under Mr. Ojulari, due process is strictly followed, and only competent contractors with proven capacity are considered for projects. This fair and merit-based approach has angered vested interests who can no longer benefit from patronage,” the group said.

According to the coalition, Ojulari’s reforms are reassuring both local and international investors, particularly International Oil Companies (IOCs), that Nigeria is committed to a stable and transparent energy sector.

The group described the NNPCL chief as one of the administration’s best-performing appointees, whose policies align directly with President Tinubu’s economic transformation agenda.

It also called on citizens to rally behind reforms that prioritise national interest over what it described as “cabal-driven agendas,” insisting that the fight against corruption and inefficiency in the sector is essential for the country’s future.