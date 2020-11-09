OBINNA EZUGWU

Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, Founder of Igbo Youth Movement and Secretary, Eastern Conservative Assembly, has commended the political leaders of the South West geopolitical zone for summoning the courage to tell President Muhammadu Buhari’s government that restructuring remained the only way out of the country’s problems.

Uko who praised the position of the leaders as contained in a communique they issued after a meeting with Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari at the weekend, noted that the country, at the moment, is witnessing neo colonialism, imperialism and prependalism and is sitting on an time bomb.

Uko expressed disappointment with the communique issued by leaders of the Southeast after their own meeting with the federal government delegation last week, noting that it was terse and not far-reaching enough.

The ECA secretary who spoke in a statement on Monday, emphasized that “These are trying times for Nigeria, a country forged by the British empire, a little over a century ago, reeling under ethnic divisions, bad governance, corruption and an unworkable unitary constitution.”

He noted, however, that it was a welcome development that God in his infinite mercy and wisdom “pricked the consciousness of the land by granting an insight of what awaits the land through the ENDSARS protests, organized by the angry youths of the land, commonsense dictates and demands that the whole land wakes up to the reality that the ill wind blowing, will definitely make a horrific landfall, unless we sit up and save the land.”

According to him, “Instead of setting up a committee to address the structural issues that produced over 40 million idle able bodied young folks, the Presidency sends a team to the regions to sell gagging the social media, completely ignoring the structural problems that gave birth to unemployment, inequality, inequity, prebendalism, nepotism, mediocrity, insecurity and poverty that is ravaging the land.

“The hunger and anger that rules the land as a direct result of an unwieldy unitary structure foisted by the military, forcloses any future for the teeming populations, as none of the 36 states is viable economically to absorb the great army of angry unemployed folks frustrated and crippled by the bizarre structure run on monthly allocations from the central government.

“The very first early signs of what is to come, so frightened and scared our leaders to the sad and unintelligent conclusion that gagging the social media is the solution to our problems.”

Commending Yoruba leaders for their position, Uko noted that, “Yoruba leaders have come to the rescue. Glory and thanks be to God, that this same Presidential delegation moved to Lagos where the South West governors, traditional leaders, clerics and elders told them the truth the other region earlier visited was too scared to tell them: that restructuring the country remains the only solution to our problems. God bless Yoruba leaders.

“This reminds us of the indefatigable Senator Abraham Adesanya and the highly inspiring leadership of the great Afenifere a quarter of a century ago, and the ” On June 12 we stand ” mantra that ushered in the 4th republic.

“It is this consistent rudderlessness and lack of balls from my region that has made it very difficult, if not impossible for the youth of my region to respect or look up to the pseudo leaders of my region.

“It is this uninspiring behaviour of the so called leaders of my region, that inspired secession agitators to move into the leadership vacuum and attempt to take over leadership of my region.

“It is the tactless believe of the so called leaders of my zone, that guns and bullets reigned regularly on the agitators will help them regain the lost respect of the younger generation of my region that has brought us to where we are today.

“God bless Yoruba leaders for speaking the truth to the Presidential delegation. God bless Yoruba leaders for inspiring us all. God bless Yoruba leaders for standing up for truth and truth only.”

Uko noted that most of the country’s challenges would be resolved by restructuring.

“The truth remains that 99 percent of the troubles plaguing Nigeria can only be solved through reconstructing the polity to true federalism and power devolution of the first republic and nothing else,” he said.