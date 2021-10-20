Some protesters marking the one year anniversary of the Lekki Tollgate shooting, have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, while some activists have resorted to car procession.

Some of the arrested include journalists covering the protest, while others were those seen carrying placards.

The police had reportedly warned that anyone seen at the tollgate without an ID card will be arrested, and in the early hours of Wednesday, hundreds of armed police officers flooded the tollgate area.

Meanwhile, amid police crackdown, some protesters, including comedian, Mr. Macaroni and musician on, Falz, have resorted to car procession.

The activists who turned up at the tollgate with their cars were seen waving Nigerian flags from inside the vehicles and honking the horns while singing solidarity songs.

Some who spoke to journalists said they will continue going to and fro the tollgate as their own way of protesting.