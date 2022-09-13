Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, a popular comedian, has advised Nigerians to run from religious leaders encouraging them to vote along ethnic lines ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr. Macaroni who took to his twitter account to give the advice on Monday, following the emergence of a video clip showing a pastor encouraging members of his church to vote a presidential candidate who is of their own ethnic group, asked them to vote wisely.

“Dear Nigerians, If your religious leader is asking you to abandon all the qualities of a good leader and vote for the next President of this Nation just because you are from the same tribe as the candidate, then there is serious fire on the mountain. RUN!!,” he wrote. “Vote Wisely”