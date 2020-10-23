OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders.

The meeting comes as a follow up to the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

The former Nigerian leaders participating virtually from their locations are Generals Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan and Ernest Shonekan.

Those physically present at the Council Chambers with President Buhari include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.

The meeting is believed to be in connection with the the ongoing protests across the country, and the consequent deteriorating security situation.