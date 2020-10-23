BY EMEKA EJERE

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed merchant banks and regional banks to appoint chief compliance officers on a grade not below an assistant general manager.

The directive was contained in an administrative letter the apex bank sent to all merchant and regional banks (commercial/specialised) which was signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Kelvin Amugo, titled ‘Status of chief compliance officers’.

The circular read, “Further to the circular referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/06/004 of 28 September 2016 on the appointment of executive compliance officers and chief compliance officers of deposit money banks, the CBN has after due consideration and presentations by stakeholders on the size, structure, operation and dynamics of classes of operators in the sectors, reviewed the requirements for the appointment of chief compliance officers.

“Accordingly, merchant banks, regional banks (commercial and specialised) are hereby granted dispensation to appoint CCOs on a grade not below an assistant general manager.

“The CCOs, will however report directly to the ECO of the financial institutions who have sole responsibility for compliance matters in the bank.

“Meanwhile, the requirements and responsibilities of executive compliance officers remain as earlier communicated in our circular of 28, September 2016.”