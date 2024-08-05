EndBadGovernance: Adeleke lauds protesters for being peaceful, promises to sustain good governance

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday, expressed happiness over the peaceful nature of ongoing protests in Osun state, as he assured the protesting groups of his commitment to continuous delivery of good governance.

Adeleke in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, expressed delight at the incredible level of patriotism exhibited by the arrangers, saying he was elated at the rejection of efforts by dark forces to hijack the protest for their selfish goals.

“ We heard of consistent upholding of peaceful demonstrations by the organisers even in the face of pressure from various quarters. I was briefed of the refusal of organisers to succumb to evil political forces hell bent on destroying the peace of the state. I commend them for maintaining peace and peacefully airing their views on the state of the nation,” he said.

“I charge them to sustain their upholding of peace. All their submissions will be duly received. We will attend to areas that affect us as a state government and we will take the rest to Mr President in Abuja. As Mr President is working hard at the national level, we are complimenting him as the government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We are redoubling our efforts to address the yearning and aspirations of our people. Within the government, we feel the pain being experienced by our people and we are working tirelessly to bring succor and good living.

“ I again had a meeting with my team handling the food security implementation committee. We are working hard to expand food supply, enhance farmers’ support, moderate food prices, boost food access and introduce tractorization.

“ I commend security agencies and all stakeholders for working hard to achieve sustained peace in Osun. I thank commanders across the security services for burning the candle light so that Osun can remain ever peaceful and prosperous.”

