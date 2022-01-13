Adebayo Obajemu

Guinness Nigeria has appointed Emmanuel Difom as Finance and Strategy Director

The brewery giant has given notice to the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26th October 2021, gave approval to the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Difom as the Finance and Strategy Director of the Company with effect from 1 st November 2021.

Mr. Difom has fifteen years of experience at top level. He is a an achiever with strong experience in Business Strategy, Finance, and Tax management supported by a solid background in FMCG, Oil and gas and Banking sectors.

The Board of Directors is assured that Mr. Difom brings the right skillset to the Board with his level of experience and understanding of the Diageo landscape. In addition to this, the wide experience of Mr. Difom in British American Tobacco (BAT), his knowledge of the business terrain in Nigeria and his good track record were very high points contributing to the Board’s confidence in his appointment as the Finance and Strategy Director.