The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has announced lifting of a ban it imposed on Twitter in Nigeria since June 2021.

The decision was announced by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, on Wednesday evening, 222 days after the government banned the social media network after it deleted a tweet by Buhari deemed to have violated its rules.

The regime initially insisted that the social media giant must register as a business and open an office in Nigeria, a demand that was rejected by Twitter.

However, Mr Abdullahi who announced the decision said the president only acted on a recommendation to lift the suspension.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022,” he said.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”

