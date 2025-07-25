Akpabio, Bamidele battle over leadership style

Fresh crisis may be brewing within the leadership of the Nigerian Senate following a public confrontation between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele over Akpabio’s leadership style, Business Hallmark gathered.

The clash , which took place during Wednesday’s plenary, is the latest in what analysts see as a simmering crisis in the red chamber between two key figures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although past reports of cold war in the Senate leadership were dispelled as unfounded, sources hinted that the discord that followed Akpabio’s emergence in 2023 remains extant , with some principal officers quietly expressing concern over what they perceive as his overbearing leadership.

Business Hallmark learnt that tensions built up into a crescendo on Wednesday after Akpabio disclosed that the Senate would proceed on its annual recess, a decision that reportedly surprised several principal officers, who felt the matter should have first been discussed at the leadership level.

Sources with the knowledge of the matter said the rift among the leaders of the senate was moving towards a climax.

The source who craved anonymity, said the announcement by Akpabio led to an argument about whether the chamber had fulfilled its constitutional mandate of sitting for at least 181 days.

“An argument ensued on whether we have completed 181 days or not, and this is something they ought to have discussed among themselves at the leadership level,” the source noted .

“Akpabio was saying that there will be NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting (of the APC) on Thursday, so we were supposed to sit on Wednesday to close ahead of the NEC meeting. As he was speaking, the Senate Leader stood up and raised a point of order, saying we are constitutionally supposed to sit for 181 days, and from what he sees, we have not completed those days,” the senator added.

While Bamidele’s observation was said to be technically correct , many senators were taken aback that he pointedly challenged the Senate President so openly.

Advertisement

“It was wrong for him to do that in plenary. To be fair, Akpabio showed statesmanship by calmly cautioning him to approach the chair,” another lawmaker said.

The senator noted that concerns had long existed over a lack of cohesion among presiding officers.

“We have always heard that he doesn’t carry the Senate leadership along. From the Deputy President of the Senate to the Senate Leader, they are all mostly not aware of it. Akpabio is more like a sole administrator; he goes to the Senate chamber directly and doesn’t hold leadership meetings regularly. That is where the problem is,” the source said.

Following Bamidele’s intervention, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) also raised concerns, criticising the leadership for failing to meet beforehand to agree on a unified position. His remarks prompted Akpabio to call for an executive session to discuss the matter behind closed doors.

However, instead of thawing tensions, the session allegedly magnified them. According to another senator, “Ndume’s remarks appeared to ignite deeper frustrations. Bamidele then publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with Akpabio’s leadership.”

“When Akpabio started responding, it became obvious that the Deputy Senate President and the Senate Leader were on the same page. Akpabio, however, reminded them of his legislative and executive experience—as a two-term governor, minister, and senator—to justify his handling of the issue,” the source added.

Eventually, Akpabio had his way, and the Senate adjourned for its annual recess. This reportedly occurred after Akpabio confirmed that the House of Representatives was also proceeding on break.

Principal officers divided over Akpabio

Advertisement

On whether the development could threaten Akpabio’s leadership, a ranking senator from the North noted , “I can’t say for certain, but I can tell you the leadership group doesn’t really support him. There’s a bloc of principal officers—close to former Senate President Ahmad Lawan—including Bamidele, the Deputy Senate President, and Solomon Adeola. They were not in favour of Akpabio’s emergence. Their original preference was Orji Kalu or Senator Osita Izunaso, but Akpabio was President Tinubu’s pick to balance South-South representation.”

He said , “Akpabio may be under pressure, but he’s also very generous and has built personal alliances. That’s why it’s difficult for anyone to challenge him outright.”

Attempts to get official reactions from Senate leadership were unsuccessful as of press time.

Similar altercation

There had been previous clash before. Recall that in November 2024, there were reports of a similar clash between Akpabio and Bamidele that nearly morphed into a physical confrontation. The Office of the Senate Leader quickly waved off those claims, describing them as fake news intended to discredit the Senate.

A statement at the time from the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs of the Senate Leader’s Office noted that Bamidele had never engaged in physical altercations throughout his over two-decade political career, including his time as president of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Political analyst, Dr. Abubakar Kari, a lecturer in political economy at the University of Abuja, noted that the misunderstanding , if unresolved, could have devastating outcomes for the Senate and the APC’s control of the legislature.

“It certainly does not bode well for one, the Senate as a legislative house, and two, even the APC and the leadership, because we are talking about two out of the three most important figures within the Senate openly disagreeing, allegedly engaging in a very acrimonious situation,” he said.

He added that such friction undermines legislative stability and effective governance.

Advertisement

“Institutions like the Senate are supposed to run on harmony and consensus. Without that, they simply can’t function efficiently,” he said.

Dr. Kari also noted that Bamidele’s close relationship with President Tinubu could give him an upper hand in the power tussle.

“If there’s a cabal in the presidency, Bamidele is part of it. He’s been with Tinubu for a long time. I don’t see how Akpabio can win a prolonged battle against someone that close to the Villa,” he said.

He added that Akpabio’s style of leadership, seen by some as too deferential to the executive, might further complicate his position.

“Akpabio may be imperilling himself. He may be putting himself in trouble. And in the first place.

“He is already unpopular with some of his colleagues because of his subservience to the presidency. Taking on Bamidele could just open too many battlefronts. I wouldn’t be surprised if impeachment talks resurface,” he said.

Dr. Kari recalled that “there was a period when an impeachment motion was to be moved. Allegedly, Akpabio and Bamidele abruptly suspended the sittings.”

He warned that with this fresh row, Akpabio might now be vulnerable to renewed threats to his position.

“I won’t be surprised if the idea of impeaching him starts to come all over again.”

Advertisement

To restore cohesion, Dr. Kari advised Akpabio to recalibrate his leadership approach.

“He needs to genuinely carry the principal officers along. That’s the only way both he and the Senate can function effectively,” he said.

.