Emefiele pleads not guilty

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal possession of firearms brought against him by the Ministry of Justice, before a Federal High Court Lagos,

Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

He is standing trial on a two-count charge of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

More later…