Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the extension of the Offer period for its’ ongoing Public Offer of 18,800,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦12.50 per share.

The Offer, which opened on Monday, 10 November 2025 and was initially scheduled to close on Friday, 5 December 2025, will now remain open until Friday, 19 December 2025.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, Ellah Lakes stated thus:

“The extension follows rising investor interest, reflecting Ellah Lakes’ commitment to enabling broad participation in one of the largest equity offerings in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector. This additional window is designed to accommodate the growing appetite for the Offer and further underscores the Company’s confidence in its’ long-term growth strategy, as well as its’ dedication to giving more stakeholders the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of food security across Africa.

Ellah Lakes notes that extending the Offer period will allow more investors to participate in the Company’s growth journey as it accelerates scale, enhances food security and delivers sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders”.