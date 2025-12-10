Connect with us

Business

Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025
Advertisement

Business

Senate probes N15bn Safe Schools Fund, questions N6.2bn Police allocation

Business

Ogun Reaffirms Commitment to Culture and Tourism Development

Business

FG orders MDAs to defer 70% of 2025 capital budget to 2026

Business

Beta Glass Plc announces potential change in ownership

Business

Ogun warns metal recycling firms against flouting March 2026 retrofitting deadline

Business

Governors, NNPC clash deepens over alleged $42bn oil revenue gap

Business

Kebbi Allocates N10bn for 1,300 Hajj Seats - More Than Water, Health and Education Capital Spending Combined

Business

Use Burna Boy, Davido to Drive ISA 2025 Awareness, FMDQ SVP Urges Regulators

Business

Jaiz Bank becomes Africa’s first IILM Primary Dealer

Business

Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025

Published

37 minutes ago

on

Ellah Lakes Plc extends public offer to December 19, 2025

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the extension of the Offer period for its’ ongoing Public Offer of 18,800,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦12.50 per share.

The Offer, which opened on Monday, 10 November 2025 and was initially scheduled to close on Friday, 5 December 2025, will now remain open until Friday, 19 December 2025.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, Ellah Lakes stated thus:

“The extension follows rising investor interest, reflecting Ellah Lakes’ commitment to enabling broad participation in one of the largest equity offerings in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector. This additional window is designed to accommodate the growing appetite for the Offer and further underscores the Company’s confidence in its’ long-term growth strategy, as well as its’ dedication to giving more stakeholders the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of food security across Africa.

Ellah Lakes notes that extending the Offer period will allow more investors to participate in the Company’s growth journey as it accelerates scale, enhances food security and delivers sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *