Elation as Ogun commissions Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road

Published

44 minutes ago

on

Elation as Ogun commissions Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole road

Residents, motorists and business owners in the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole axis of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, have expressed joy following the commissioning of the newly reconstructed road network linking the three communities.

The project comprises the 1.5-kilometre Alagbole–Ajuwon Road and the 4.5-kilometre Akute–Ajuwon Road, both of which had suffered years of neglect.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Dapo Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across the state. He announced that 11 more roads would soon be awarded, adding that work is ongoing on the Akute–Lambe–Oke Aro–Ijoko–Sango corridor.

According to the governor, the reconstructed roads will ease mobility, reduce travel time and boost commercial activities across the state.

Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Mr. Lekan Kusimo, said the axis had endured over two decades of infrastructure neglect, which severely hampered economic growth and daily movement. He expressed optimism that the new road infrastructure would revitalise commercial activities and improve transportation.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, urged residents to safeguard the roads by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels. He stressed that proper waste management is essential to maintaining the durability of the project.

Residents also described the road commissioning as a major relief, noting that the poor condition of the roads had caused prolonged hardship. A community representative, Alhaji Bashiru Akande, commended the government for fulfilling its promise, while the Odofin of Isheri, Oba Sulaimon Bamgbade, said the project came at a crucial time for the community’s development.

Many expressed confidence that the completion of the Akute–Ajuwon–Alagbole project, along with planned infrastructure across the state, would enhance connectivity, expand economic opportunities and promote sustainable development.

