Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other leaders of the union wanted over the strike action embarked upon by workers in the state.

NLC in the state had embarked on strike to protest against mass disengagement of workers and other alleged anti-labour moves by the government.

Wabba had during the flag-off of the action on Monday said that it would run its full course unless the state government attended to the workers grievances.

Kaduna has also been thrown into darkness by the electricity workers union, supply of petroleum product cut by Nupeng (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers), and aviation and railway workers also shut the Kaduna International Airport and the Kaduna-Abuja train service.

El-Rufai on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday declared the labour leaders wanted for ‘economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.’

He tweeted, “KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of ‪@NLCHeadquarters‬ declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to ‪ @MOJKaduna‬. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!”