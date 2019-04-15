El-Rufai Appoints New Finance Commissioner, Accountant-General

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Saidu as the new Commissioner of Finance in the state.

The appointment was made public in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan.

According to Aruwan, the position has been vacant since the resignation of the former finance commissioner, Suleiman Kwari, which took effect in January 2019.

He explained that the role of Saidu would be to “restructure and reposition the Ministry of Finance within the shortest possible time for the challenges of the second term of the Nasir El-Rufai government.”

Governor El-Rufai also appointed Mr Idris Nyam as the Accountant-General of the state.

The former Accountant-General, Umar Waziri, has now become the Managing Director of the Kaduna Investment and Finance Company.

Aruwan said Waziri would be assisted in the task by Mr Nyam who was the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, until his new appointment.

He disclosed that the most senior director in the ministry would act as Permanent Secretary until further notice.

Dr Salisu Suleiman, the Principal Private Secretary, was also directed to cover the duties of the Chief of Staff in the absence of Muhammad Saidu.

The statement noted that all the new appointments would be effective immediately.