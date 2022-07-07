Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays

Nigeria’s federal government has declared July 11 and 12 (Monday and Tuesday) as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, disclosed that the declaration was made by the Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment,” Aregbesola added.

The Minister assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools.”

The minister urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies with the use of N-Alerts application that had been designed to mitigate security challenges with prompt response from security agencies.

“As soon as you ‘See Something Do N-Alerts’, most especially during this festival,” he noted.

He also enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities: “We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and properties as we celebrate this year’s festival.

“Aregbesola craved the indulgence of Nigerians to come together, put our heads, hearts and all we have together to achieve relative peace for harmonious coexistence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria,” the statement added.

He assured Nigerians of government’s protection of all under the law, maintenance of law and order and keeping the peace in all situations.