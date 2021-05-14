By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Muslims in the state of Osun join their counterparts across the world to mark the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has urged them to use the period to pray for the continued peace and unity of the country.

Oyetola, however, urged residents and non residents of the state to celebrate the festive season in strict compliance with the safety protocols on COVID-19 .

The governor spoke at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground on Thursday where a two mandatory raka’at prayers held to mark the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Oyetola who was represented at the prayer ground by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, also prayed Allah to accept all acts of worship and supplications of the Muslim faithful during the just concluded glorious month.

He said, “I urge us to continue to pray for the nation, the current security challenges that we are facing as a nation needs our unity and prayer as a people in other to defeat our common enemies. This is not the time to apportion blame to anybody, it is a time to bond together and stay united.

“We must also use the period to remember the less previledged in our midst, let’s make them happy and put smiles on their faces. You must also take note that the deadly COVID-19 is still with us, i urge you to continue to observe all the safety protocols rolled out by our health authorities.”

Earlier In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Osogbo land, Sheik Musa Animashaun, charged the congregation to always endeavor to seek the face of Allah through service unto Him and humanity, saying it is for that reason Allah created man.

The cleric consequently prayed for the continued peace of the State of Osun and Nigeria at large, stressing that it is only in a peaceful environment that development can take place.

Present at the well attended Eid-el-Fitri prayers were the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba Land, Alhaji Tunde Badmus among other dignitaries too numerous to mention.