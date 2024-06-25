Egbetokun’s One Year Of Purposeful Leadership

“Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.” – Peter F. Drucker

IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun’s appointment as Inspector General of Police clocked one year in office on Wednesday, 19th June 2014.

He assumed office on Wednesday, 21 June 2023, as the Acting Inspector General of Police and the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police.

21 June 2023 reminds us of the day a large, enthusiastic crowd of police personnel thronged the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters Abuja, to welcome IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun from Villa, where Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated the new acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, barely 24 hours after he was announced as the new acting Inspector-General of Police.

21 June 2023 will also go down in the anal of Nigeria Police as the day IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun recalled with nostalgia, pledged his preparedness to do his duties to the country as top police chief, saying he felt like a tiger, ready to pursue all criminals out of the country.

Indeed, to the incredible Nigeria police personnel, both in the country and those outside for foreign missions, it has been an eventful one year of purposeful leadership garnished with unprecedented security activity that will definitely alter the security trajectory of the 94-year-old police force for the good of all in a few years to come.

This is because many police personnel are all in agreement that after the leadership of former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun, who served as Nigeria’s top police chief between 2002 and 2004, successive Inspector-Generals of Police have not confronted security with the sincerity of purpose, commitment, and boldness that IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has deployed to the same act.

IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun’s assumption of office on 21 June 2023 was nothing but a clarion call to serve.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force will strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability. We will also include a technology-driven approach to leveraging other techniques to ensure effective and efficient use of resources.

“We will provide support structures for police officers that would cater for their physical and psychological needs. We will introduce programmes to strengthen the minds and hearts of every officer. We will secure the nation.”

IGP Olukayode Egbetokun’s one year in office has reinforced the hope that Nigeria Police is making commensurate progress today and will be a better Police Force for all tomorrow.

In one year, police personnel have seen signs of good leadership. Yes, they have.

IGP Egbetokun has not only tenaciously upheld the pillars of good leadership anchored on the rule of law; he has redefined accountability in the police force, upheld the rule of law, and made the pursuit of legitimate transparency, respect for human rights, honesty, and trust, the pillars upon which true security can stand.

One year in office, IGP Egbetokun’s intervention in the Schools Protection Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS), Nigeria Police Welfare Insurance Scheme, Security of lives and property, and police reform, among others, is reminding every police personnel that the Nigeria police is regaining its glory.

Like him or hate him, IGP Egbetokun has demonstrated a capacity for strategic thinking on what constitutes a good security system. He is loved by many police personnel because he has shown himself to be truthful to them and puts himself in their position. He has not seen leadership as an opportunity to defraud the police force and undermine the interests of the force. Rather, he sees it as an opportunity to uplift the weak through service.

I am confident that the man in the driver’s seat understands the reason for the task on his shoulders and will give it his best shot. And that is exactly what he is doing.

IGP Egbetokun’s leadership style fosters collaboration, and his support empowers police personnel to excel. His leadership has been a guiding light, inspiring many to achieve more. There is no doubt that his leadership has transformed challenges into opportunities, and his passion is a driving force for all police personnel.

I can say confidently that IGP Egbetokun’s ability to inspire and motivate the Force is unmatched. His ability to lead with integrity and enthusiasm is truly commendable. The entire police force appreciates all that you do.

Adewole Kehinde is the publisher of Swift Reporters and can be reached via 08166240846; email: [email protected]

