Egbetokun slams 14-count charge against retired AIG Owohunwa, CP Igweh, others for age falsification

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has allegedly filed a 14-count criminal charge against many retired senior police officers — including former Assistant Inspector-General, Idowu Owohunwa, and former Commissioners of Police, Benneth Igweh and Ukachi Peter Opara — over alleged age falsification and forgery.

The charge, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja under suit number CR/353/25, also names retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Obo Ukam Obo and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Simon Lough, SAN, as defendants.

Other suspects said to be involved are allegedly at large.

The court filings showed that the accused, all former members of the Nigeria Police Force who enlisted around 1999, are alleged to have forged official police signals and used them to manipulate their records.

One such document, Signal No. DTO 221535/05/89, purportedly issued from NIGPOL Admin Lagos to the Commandant of the Police Academy in Kaduna, was also referenced as a key piece of forged evidence used in the alleged scheme.

The Inspector-General accused the defendants of conspiracy, forgery, and unlawful alteration of official records, among other offenses.

The charges read: “That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rtd) (5) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large being members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 1999 till date in FCT Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed the offence of conspiracy with intent to commit criminal offence punishable under Section 97 (1) (2) of the Penal Code Law,

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rtd) (5) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large being members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 2019 in FCT Abuja which is within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed offence in that, you falsified and also use as genuine signal of the Nigeria Police Force, signal No. DTO 221535/05/89 in the name of the NIGPOL Admin Lagos to Compol Academy Kaduna and hereby committed offence punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rtd) (5) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large being members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 2019 in FCT Abuja which is within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court to wit, falsified signal in the name of the Nigeria Police Force No: DTO:261340/061/89 Compol Admin Sokoto which you dishonestly committed and thereby committed the offence which is punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code Law.

The document added, “That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rtd) and others who are now at large who are members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 22nd day of November, 2019 at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria Garki Abuja to wit, dishonestly used as genuine signal which you falsified No: DTO: 221535/05/89 and No: DTO:261340/061/89 in the case of ACP Chinedu Ambrose Emengaha & Ors -Vs- P.S.C. & 2 Ors, suit No: NICN/ABJ/354/2019 with which you deceived and obtained judgment against the Nigeria Police Force and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 161 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large being members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 22nd day of November, 2019 at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria Garki Abuja to wit, dishonestly and fraudulently used as genuine signal which you falsified No: DTO: 221535/05/89 and No: DTO:261340/061/89 in the case of ACP Sunday Okuguni & Ors -Vs- PSC & 1 or Suit No: NICN/ABJ/353/2019 for and on behalf of course 20 force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force, which you deceived and obtained judgment against the Nigeria Police Force and thereby committed the offence punishable under Section 161 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igwch (Red) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rid) (5) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large who are members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or about 2021 and 2022 dishonestly connived with CSP Egong Egwu Egong & Ors for and as representing members of course 33, 34 and 35 of the Police Academy -Vs- PSC & 2 Ors Suit No NICN/ABJ/281/21 and ACP Adesina Olunlade & 1 Or for themselves and for course 21 of Force entrants of the Police Academy-Vs-PSC & 2 Ors suit No: NICN/ABJ/51/2022 No. DTO: 221535/05/89 and No: DTO: 261340/061/89 deceived and obtained judgments at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria against the Nigeria Police Force by Frauds and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 161 of the Penal Code Law.

It said, “That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) on or about 25th day of March, 2025 in FCT Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intents to mislead the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and the general members of the public, depose to the affidavit in the case of AIG Idowu Owohunwa & 2 Ors-vs- PSC & 7 Ors suit No: NICN/ABJ/88/2025 that you are all serving members of the Nigeria Police Force knowing that you have served and retired from the force and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 158(2) of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) on or about 25th March, 2025 in FCT Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly and fraudulently attached your falsified signals No: DTO: 221535/05/89 and No: DTO 261340/061/89 to your case in between AIG Idowu Owohunwa & 2 Ors -Vs- PSC & 7 Ors, Suit: NICN/ABJ/88/2025 with view to mislead the court that, the said documents truly came from the Nigeria Police Force and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 161 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owokunws (Red) on or about 30 April, 2021 in FCT Abuja which is within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court as a member of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force, course 19 issued directives in the name of the Inspector-General of Police on the implementation of judgments. Judgment which you know to be by fraud with fake and falsified documents and thereby committed the above offence punishable under Section 178 of the Penal Code Law.

According to the document, “That you ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) on or about 25 day of March, 2025 in FCT Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly and fraudulently depose to process of court in the case of AIG Idowu Owahunwa & 2 Or-Vs- PSC & 7 Ors, suit No: NICN/ABJ/88/2025A that you have only served for 25 years in the Nigeria Police Force, knowing that, you are lying and also dishonest when you enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st August, 1987 and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 158(1) of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) on or about December, 2024 in Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and with intent to remain serving in the Nigeria Police Force against the provision of the public Service Rules of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Dishonestly falsified and submitted to the Nigeria Police Force Record, a Declaration of age dated 4th April, 1990 Kogi State of Nigeria that you are born on 20th July, 1970 and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you CP Benneth Igwe (Rtd) on or about December, 2024 in Abuja which is within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, to wit committed the offence of age falsification in that you enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st May, 1988 on record that you were born on 7th October, 1964. And investigation revealed that you altered your age to be that you are born on 7th October, 1968 and when you know you enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 1996. You thereby committed offence punishable under Section 366 of the Penal Code Law

“That you ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) on or about July, 2022 in FCT Abuja which is within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed offence of falsifying your age in order to remain serving in the Nigeria Police Force in that, when you enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 1 August, 1987 on record, you were born on 14 May, 1967. You dishonestly and fraudulently altered and fake your age to be 14th May, 1969 against Public Service Rule of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also knowing that you have retired but remain in office beyond 1 August, 2022 till January, 2025 and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 161 of the Penal Code Law.

“That you AIG Idowu Owohunwa (Rtd) (2) CP Benneth Igweh (Rtd) (3) CP Ukachi Peter Opara (Rtd) (4) DCP Obo Ukam Obo (Rtd) (5) ACP Simon A. Lough SAN (Rtd) and others who are now at large who are members of force entrants of the Nigeria Police Force on or till January, 2025 in FCT Abuja which is within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. You falsified and altered your ages and documents in the name of Nigeria Police Force in which you failed and could not vacate from office when you supposed to leave on retirement in line with Public Service Rule of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Remained and illegally benefited the privileges of your office and thereby committed offence of cheating, and punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code Law.”

Recall that early in the year the Force disclosed the discharge and retirement of seven senior officers including AIG Owohunwa and ACP Simon Lough.

Others were Benneth Igweh C., CP Aina Emmanuel A., CP Salama Wakili Abdul, ACP Dakon Philip Sarpiwefa, and Grace O. Ejiofor.

This was announced in a police wireless message dated March 4, 2025 and sent to zonal commands, state commands, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) among others.

It cited the ‘Decisions of the Extra Ordinary Meeting of the Police Service Commission held on Thursday 20th February, 2025.’