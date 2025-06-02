The Osun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has debunked reports alleging the arrest of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Mr. Yusuf Abass, Amotekun described the report as “fake news and a lie from the pit of hell,” accusing the opposition of spreading falsehood to discredit the security outfit.

“The attention of the Osun State Amotekun Corps has been drawn to a malicious and misleading report titled, ‘Osun Amotekun Begins Massive Arrest of APC Members in Atakumosa’, which falsely claims that traditional chiefs in Itapa, Atakumosa East Local Government Area, were arrested and detained by operatives of the Corps,” the statement read.

“We categorically state that no member of the Amotekun Corps arrested any community chief in Itapa or anywhere else in Atakumosa East. The allegations contained in the said report are entirely false, baseless, and designed to undermine the integrity, neutrality, and professionalism of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The Corps further warned that the politicization of security matters is dangerous and could incite public unrest.

“The report in question appears to be a deliberate fabrication intended to politicize security matters and mislead the public. This is not only irresponsible but also capable of inciting distrust, tension, and unnecessary panic within the community,” the statement continued.

Amotekun urged residents to disregard the report and remain calm, assuring them of the Corps’ continued commitment to protecting lives and property regardless of political affiliation.

“We advise media platforms and individuals behind such unfounded allegations to desist from disseminating unverified and harmful information. Security issues should not be trivialized or used for political gain,” the Corps added.