Days after he declared his intention to run for president, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, with theft of N2.9 billion from public coffers.

The anti corruption agency filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In addition to Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha, who is currently serving as senator representing Imo West District, was a two-term governor of Imo State, serving from 2011 to 2019.

He had planned to install his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, as a successor, but failed in the bid as the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, was declared winner of the governorship election, before the Supreme Court removed him and installed Hope Uzodinma as governor.

