Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

Tambuwal, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made the declaration on Monday in Sokoto.

The governor who will be completing his second term in office in 2023, said he is best suited for the job.

He had contested for the PDP presidential ticket in 2018 ahead of the 2019 election, but lost to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

