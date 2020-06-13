The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Saturday said Governor Godwin Obaseki has not got in touch with the party.

It would be recalled that the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Friday said the governor was ineligible for the party’s governorship primaries.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said the speculation that Obaseki had joined the PDP was not true.

He said the party’s focus at the moment is to ensure that its June 19 governorship primary was successful.

“To the best of my knowledge, Governor Obaseki is not in discussion with us. Most of these things you hear are in the realm of speculations. What we are interested in right now is how to deliver a free, fair, transparent, and credible primary for our members that have got their governorship forms and have been screened.”

Following his disqualification by the APC, there were reports that the embattled governor may consider running on the platform of another political party to realise his second-term ambition.