Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has set up a 14-member asset verification committee to probe the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Fred Itua, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor in a statement on Sunday, said the committee will be sworn in on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to probe Obaseki’s administration aligns with the governor’s vision to steer the state toward progress and responsible governance.

“In furtherance of the governor’s initiative to set the state on the path of development and accountable leadership, the need to set up a State Assets Verification Committee becomes very imperative,” the statement reads.

“Despite repeated calls for a more holistic database of the assets and liabilities of the previous administration, the Godwin Obaseki-led government came up with very scanty and limited assets and liabilities of the state.

“In line with the governor’s campaign promise to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in government, and to deepen the governance process, a committee made up of respected sons and daughters from Edo state has to be constituted.”

Members of the committee include Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Anslem Ojezua, Kassim Afegbua, Patrick Ikhariale, Taiwo Akerele, Patrick Idiake and Rasaq Bello-Osagie.

Others are Fredrick Unopah, Frank Osumuede Edebor, Abdallah Eugenia, Patrick Obahiagbon, Kenny Okojie, Lyndsey Tes-Sorae and Abass Braimoh.

Okpebholo had in his inaugural address on November 12, vowed that his administration would investigate the exclusion of 14 lawmakers from the state house of assembly in 2019.

On Friday, the governor ordered a probe of the state civil service recruitment under Obaseki between May and November 2024.