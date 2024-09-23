Edo election a tragedy, travesty of democracy – Gov Obaseki

-It was a rape of democracy – Fintri

Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State governor, has described the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state as not just a tragedy, but a travesty of democracy.

The governor, however, appealed to residents not to resort to violence and destruction of public property over the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday night, declared Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election conducted on September 21.

Okpebholo, a serving senator, won the election with 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 247,274 votes.

Olumide Akpata, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), came a distant third with 22, 763 votes.

The APC won the election in 11 of the 18 LGAs in Edo, while the PDP secured victories in the remaining seven LGAs, according to the results announced by INEC.

In a broadcast to residents, Obaseki called for calm, saying those who feel aggrieved should follow due process by challenging the outcome in court.

“The attractive thing about democracy is the power it bestows on the people to choose who governs them. Therefore, when this power is blatantly seized from the people, it is not just a tragedy, but a travesty of democracy,” the governor said.

“Regrettably, the outcome of the September 21 governorship election appears to have daunted the spirit of many Edo people who feel powerless in the face of brute force of the institutions that are supposed to protect them.

“It is, therefore, understandable that many people feel sad and aggrieved. But in the midst of this despair, I am urging all my fellow Edo citizens to maintain calm and not resort to violence and destruction of property in spite of this provocation.

“Peace and justice will always win at the end and this is my prescription for all the good people of Edo state who feel vexed about and violated at this time.

“Clearly, it is obvious to the least discerning the amount of impunity and disregard for process and law that was displayed in this gubernatorial election.

“In a democracy, there are always safeguards for addressing grievances and we hope that all those affected will seek resolution for this blatant disregard for law and process.”

The governor asked residents to go about their lawful businesses, adding that the government is committed to their well-being and security.



Similarly, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, described the governorship election as a rape of democracy.

Fintiri, who was the chairman of the PDP campaign council for the election, said the poll was marred by “vote-buying, disruption of collation processes, and suspicious results”.

“I weep for Nigeria’s democracy after witnessing the shameful Edo Gubernatorial poll,” Fintiri posted on X.

Before the final results were announced, Fintiri held a press conference alongside Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo; and Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the PDP in the election.

At the briefing, the Adamawa governor reeled out collated results of some Edo LGAs, and was immediately criticised by politicians on the other side of the divide for “usurping the powers” of the electoral umpire.

“The APC’s desperate attempts to discredit me by falsely claiming I announced results won’t distract from the real issue. I merely shared results from INEC’s Irev portal, as collated by INEC from the various Local Government Areas,” Fintiri added.

“What’s truly shameful is APC’s national chairman flying into Edo with a private jet on election day, defying movement restrictions, while their Governors used armoured escorts to intimidate voters.

“This blatant disregard for democratic norms is the real brigandage.

“Nigerians are outraged, slamming INEC for compromising and favouring APC. The reported vote-buying, disruption of collation processes, and suspicious results with more votes than accredited voters undermine trust in our democracy.

“Democracy indeed is under attack. We must condemn this rape of democracy and demand accountability. The world is watching, and Nigeria deserves better.”

Fintiri had equally alleged that agents of the PDP were denied access to the collation centre.

