Julius Berger-AFP products impress at Design Week Lagos 2024 ex

One of Africa’s most prestigious premier design festival, Design Week Lagos, (DWL), recently returned to global stage in Lagos when no fewer than 1000 stakeholders featured in the annual event that saw Julius Berger-AFP impress visitors with its cutting-edge products.

The event which held from October 23rd to October 27th with the theme ‘’ The Role of Design in Economic Evolution’’ also had leading state-of-the-art furniture producer, Julius Berger-AFP showcasing the latest in its fine collection of innovative and scintillating products.

The General Manager, Oliver Cohnen did not mince words in describing the essence of AFP’s participation at the event thus: since 1991 when AFP commenced operation in this sector, we have become the largest furniture manufacturer in West Africa. As an integral part of Julius Berger’s value chain, we have always been guided by leading standards in quality and innovation using imported and locally sourced materials in combination with the latest modern machinery and technology to achieve the best results.

Saying that AFP’s portfolio includes, loose furniture, kitchen cabinetry, internal doors, wardrobes, wall panels and wooden floors as well designing bespoke residential spaces, corporate spaces, hospitality and retail, Cohnen added, we are here at this 2024 Design Week Lagos show to further our established goal of announcing our new innovative furniture products in all the class already said. They are products of the consistent training we give our interior architects, technicians and carpenters as well as our interns from within Nigeria and around the world.

Nigeria’s Art, Culture and Creative Economy minister, Hannatu Musawa hailed AFP’s products saying, they are as fantastic and shining like a million stars. I know AFP very well. They furnished my kitchen years back and they did an excellent job. Till today, I still love what I see each time I enter my kitchen. AFP, please, shine on and never slack, the minister added.

A premium visitor to the AFP stand was the Queen of the Warri Kingdom and wife of Ogiame Atuwatse III, current ruler of the Kingdom of Warri, and the 21st Olu of Warri, Ivie Atuwatse. She described the furniture range on display as glowing, radiant and eye-catching. She added: African design is the now design and a worthy catalyst for transformation; and what I have seen here at AFP tells it all.

Organiser of the week-long show, Titi Ogufere added her voice to the Queen’s. According to her, this is Nigeria’s largest and most prestigious furniture and furnishings trade event showcasing the latest furniture and designs from around Nigeria. We are now experiencing the opulence and elegance of the 2024 Made by Design Show; and AFP has always been a beautiful bride in our Design Week Shows year-in and year-out. We commend them for their versatility and their top-tier brands

The Managing Director of Novacolor Italian Nigeria, Okwani Chinonso Joseph was all smiles when he supported Ogufere saying, I am a furniture person too. But I give it to AFP; their range is as good as perfect. They capture the very essence of interior design. And the selection of curated cutting-edge furniture designs here speaks volumes.

Apart from Olori Atunwase III, other guests at the event include, the Special Assistant to Vice President on Creative and Digital Economy, Fegho Umunugbo, Managing Director of specialist industrial and domestic furnishings, Mustapha, Olorunnimbe.

DWL has emerged as a key platform for showcasing cutting-edge designs from African innovators and fostering global partnerships that drive industrial growth.

Team Julius Berger-AFP at the event include, Oliver Cohnen, Norbert Kossmann, Angel Udoh, George Mihali, Khadija Zarma, Glory Egharevba, Shola Kudaisi, Mirabel Egbonkhan, Mobolaji Ogunyemi, Emmanuel Isibor and Sascha Ziaja of Excellence Centre, among others.