Ecobank launches Super Rewards ‘Millionaire Geng Promo’

Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards ‘Millionaire Geng Promo’ to reward over 500 customers for loyalty.

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, has unveiled a deposit mobilisation campaign ‘Ecobank Super Rewards ‘Millionaire Geng Promo’ targeted at rewarding customers’ loyalty. The six-month campaign, which is set to run between July 1 and December 31, 2024, will see 540 customers of the Pan African bank winning various monetary rewards.

Announcing the commencement of the campaign, Head, Consumer Banking, Adeola Ogunyemi said it is part of the bank’s strategy to reward customers’ loyalty, adding that it would also deepen financial inclusion for all classes of Nigerians, especially those in the rural and semi-urban areas. She explained that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the bank across the country, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience.

According to her, “Under the reward initiative, 520 of our customers will win N50,000 monthly for 6 months; 16 customers are expected to win N500,000 quarterly in September and December and 4 customers will win N2,000,000 each at the end of campaign. We expect many Nigerians particularly those that are yet to have account with us to avail themselves of this opportunity and enjoy the top-notch services that we offer.”

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Head, Consumer Segments & Products, Victor Yalokwu, stated that the conditions to qualify for the campaign were made simple and easy, all in a bid to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to him, “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N10,000 and maintain for 30 days to qualify for the monthly draw which also applies to existing customers. To qualify for the quarterly draw, new and existing customers are expected to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N50,000 for 3 months consecutively while to qualify for the grand prize, customers are expected to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N50,000 for 6 months consecutively. In addition, customers are expected perform a minimum of 2 transactions monthly.” He noted.

Mr. Yalokwu further explained that prospective customers can open an account by visiting aop.ecobank.com while customers with dormant accounts can visit www.ecobank.com/ng/personal-banking to reactivate their accounts.

Ecobank is a major player in the distribution of financial services in Nigeria, leveraging digital platforms including Ecobank Mobile App, MySME App, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank Africa, ATMs, POSs and an extensive distribution network of over 240 branches and over 50,000 Agency Banking locations.

