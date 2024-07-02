Price Performance of Stocks in Half Year 2024

The Nigerian stock market in the first half of the year 2024 closed on a bullish note with 33.81% growth despite the tough economic realities in the country.

The year started on a tough note as prices of food, products and services kept increasing as result of fuel subsidy removal and weakened value of Naira in the FOREX market.

Despite all odds, the stock market still closed in the green with a growth of 33.81%. Prices of several stocks across sectors grew to establish new 52 weeks high the course of the 6 months period. Though, the bear also hit within this period, bringing down these prices, thereby creating new entry opportunities for discerning investors.

The All Share Index on the last trading day in the First Half of 2024 (June 28) closed at 100,057.49 points, up by 33.81% from 74,773.77 points recorded on the last trading day of 2023 (December 29, 2023).

The Market Capitalisation closed month of June 2024 at N56.602 trillion, up by 38.33% from N40.918 trillion as at December 29, 2023.

The price performance of stocks in the last 6 months in quite impressive as 78 stocks emerged as gainers while 43 stocks emerged as losers.

TOP 10 GAINERS

JULI PLC

Juli Plc emerged top in terms of price performance among other stocks in the first half of year 2024. The stock closed the month of June at N9.49, up by 1508.47% from N0.59 it started the year with.

GEREGU POWER

The share price of Geregu Power closed the month of June at N1000. Year to date, it grew by 150.63% from N399 it started the year with. In the last 52 weeks, the share price of Geregu has touched a high N1000 and a low of N310.

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE

The share price of Veritas Kapital Assurance closed the month of June at N0.92. Year to date, it grew by 148.65% from N0.37 it started the year with. Veritas Kapital has a year high of N1.04 and a year low of N0.24.

JULIUS BERGER

Julius Berger closed the month of June 2024 at N98. Year to date, it grew by 127.91% from N43, emerging as 4th in terms of price performance. In the last one year, the price of the stock ha touched a high of N98 and a low of N28.

DANGOTE CEMENT

Dangote Cement closed the month of June at N656.7. Year to date, it grew by 105.28% from N313.9, emerging as 5th in terms price performance. Dangote Cement in the past 52 weeks has touched a high of N763 and a low of N290.

BUA FOODS

BUA Foods closed the month of June at N379.9. Year to date, it grew by 96.43% from N193.4 it started the year with. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of N379.9 and a low of N122.2.

TRIPPLE GEE & COMPANY PLC

The share price of Tripple Gee & Company Plc closed the month of June at N4.13. Year to date, it grew by 92.09% from N2.15. It the past 52 weeks, the share price of the Company has touched a high of N4.13 and a low of N1.95.

CUTIX PLC

The share price of Cutix Plc closed the month of June at N4.4. Year to date, it grew by 87.23% from N2.35. In the last 52 weeks, the share price of Cutix has touched a high of N4.40 and a low of N2.11.

PRESCO PLC

Presco Plc closed the month of June at N354.2. Year to date, it grew by 83.52% from N193 it started the year with. In the past one year, the share price of Presco has touched a high of N359 and a low of N181.

CAP PLC

CAP Plc closed the month of June at N36. Year to date, it grew by 72.66% from N20.85. In the past 52 weeks, the share price of CAP Plc has touched a high of N36 and a low of N19.25.

