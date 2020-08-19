Adebayo Obajemu

Ecobank Nigeria in an effort to enhance the experience of its commercial banking customers, has launched an application known as Omni Lite App.

The app is an integrated e-banking platform designed to help clients manage their business accounts online in a secure, flexible, efficient and convenient manner. It is a fully integrated multi-geography, multi-lingual and multi-currency online, web-based cash management platform.

The app is being launched by the Ecobank Group across 33 countries in Africa where the bank operates.

Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Carol Oyedeji, said the app is in line with the bank’s policy direction to meet and surpass customers’ expectations, noting that it will bring flexibility, safer and convenient banking to the users.

She said it is available to Omni Lite users, urging them to download it from the Apple Store (IOS) or the Play Store (Android)